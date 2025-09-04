Left Menu

Diageo India Partners with THSC to Empower Youth for Hospitality Careers

Diageo India collaborates with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council to train 300 students for the hospitality sector. Through the 'Learning for Life' initiative, the program offers technical, communication, and soft skills training to underprivileged youth, aiming to enhance employability and create a more inclusive workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:10 IST
Diageo India, a prominent alcohol beverage company, has joined forces with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) to provide essential training for 300 students in the hospitality, business, and service sectors through its 'Learning for Life' programme. This initiative is a significant step toward equipping underprivileged youth with the necessary skills.

The agreement includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which classroom-based training will be delivered by certified trainers at THSC-affiliated centers in Bengaluru. This short-term skilling program is in line with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and aims to address industry skill gaps by offering courses in technical training, communication, digital literacy, and soft skills.

Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO of Diageo India, emphasized the hospitality sector's role as a growth catalyst, stating that the 'Learning for Life' programme, in partnership with THSC, is set to empower the youth, enhance their employability, and foster a more inclusive society. Rajan Bahadur, CEO of THSC, highlighted the program's potential to provide participants with industry-standard skills and open pathways to sustainable employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

