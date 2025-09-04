Left Menu

Shreya Ghoshal to Light Up Women's World Cup Opening in Guwahati

Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the Women's World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati on September 30. She will sing the tournament's anthem, 'Bring it Home,' enhancing the event's vibrancy. Tickets are affordably priced, with exclusive Google Pay access, marking the tournament's return to India after 12 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:38 IST
In an exciting development for cricket enthusiasts, Indian music icon Shreya Ghoshal is set to perform at the Women's World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati. Scheduled for September 30, the event will precede the tournament's inaugural match between India and Sri Lanka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that Ghoshal, who recorded the tournament's official anthem titled 'Bring it Home', will deliver an electrifying performance. Her showcase aims to encapsulate the dynamic energy, spirit, and unity of women's cricket on a global platform.

This year, the ICC promises unparalleled accessibility for fans, offering record low ticket prices. Tickets for all matches are priced at just Rs 100, enabling wide audience attendance and fervent support. Google Pay partners with the ICC to offer exclusive pre-sale ticket access, enhancing fan engagement for the event's return to India after 12 years.

