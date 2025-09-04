Shreya Ghoshal to Light Up Women's World Cup Opening in Guwahati

In an exciting development for cricket enthusiasts, Indian music icon Shreya Ghoshal is set to perform at the Women's World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati. Scheduled for September 30, the event will precede the tournament's inaugural match between India and Sri Lanka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that Ghoshal, who recorded the tournament's official anthem titled 'Bring it Home', will deliver an electrifying performance. Her showcase aims to encapsulate the dynamic energy, spirit, and unity of women's cricket on a global platform.

This year, the ICC promises unparalleled accessibility for fans, offering record low ticket prices. Tickets for all matches are priced at just Rs 100, enabling wide audience attendance and fervent support. Google Pay partners with the ICC to offer exclusive pre-sale ticket access, enhancing fan engagement for the event's return to India after 12 years.