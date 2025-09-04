Left Menu

Shreya Ghosal to Light Up Women's World Cup with Anthem Performance

Celebrated vocalist Shreya Ghosal is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the Women's World Cup in Guwahati. With affordable ticket pricing and Google Pay exclusive access, the event promises to draw enthusiastic crowds. Ghosal's performance highlights the unity and energy of women's cricket globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:47 IST
Shreya Ghosal to Light Up Women's World Cup with Anthem Performance
In a highly anticipated event, Indian music icon Shreya Ghosal will perform at the Women's World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati. This will precede the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka on September 30, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This year's edition aims to set a new benchmark in accessibility, offering record low ticket prices for a global ICC event. The affordability, with prices starting at just Rs 100, is intended to draw packed stadiums full of enthusiastic spectators as women's cricket continues its rise in global prominence.

Additionally, Google Pay will offer a unique pre-sale ticket option, providing exclusive access to the first phase of ticket sales for round-robin league matches. Fans can register for the subsequent phase starting on September 9. Shreya Ghosal, who recorded the official anthem 'Bring it Home', will headline the opening ceremony with live performances and thematic elements celebrating women's cricket at a global level.

