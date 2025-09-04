Controversy Arises Over Anirban Bhattacharya's Satirical Song

In a recent turn of events, Bengali actor-singer Anirban Bhattacharya and his band 'Hooliganism' have come under scrutiny after a police complaint was filed against them by BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tiwari. The complaint accuses the band of mocking 'Sanatan Dharma' and hurting religious sentiments during a performance.

The band's satirical song, 'Tumi Mosti Korbe, Jani,' has sparked controversy for its critique of major political parties and social issues. Despite the backlash, the song has gained substantial attention on social media.

While BJP's Tarunjyoti Tiwari expressed his outrage, other political figures mentioned in the song, such as TMC's Kunal Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Shatarup Ghosh, responded with amusement, highlighting the varied receptions of the provocative piece.