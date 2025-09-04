Pallavi Joshi Appeals to President Over 'The Bengal Files' Release Block in West Bengal

Actor-producer Pallavi Joshi has turned to President Droupadi Murmu for assistance in ensuring the peaceful release of 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal. In an open letter, Joshi accuses the ruling party of imposing an 'unofficial ban' on the movie, which examines the communal violence in Bengal during the 1940s.

Director Vivek Agnihotri expressed frustration over the movie's obstructed release, citing political pressure. According to Agnihotri, police intimidation has led theatre owners to avoid screening the film, fearing consequences. He has previously appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to no avail.

Pallavi Joshi emphasizes the importance of the film's release in Bengal, linking it to her cinematic commitment to truth and India's historical narrative. She argues that her film should not be silenced before its audience has the chance to see it, appealing for the President's intervention to protect their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)