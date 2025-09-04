Left Menu

Modi's Swadeshi Product Push: A Boost for Make in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages teachers and students to promote swadeshi products. He suggests campaigns and interactions with local artisans to foster pride in Made in India goods. Modi calls for a shift towards self-reliance, emphasizing the importance of local products to the country's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the nation's educators and students to spearhead a movement promoting swadeshi products, aligning it with the 'Make in India' initiative. He encourages schools to designate special occasions for celebrating indigenous goods, such as 'Swadeshi Day' or 'Swadeshi Week', enhancing awareness of locally made products.

In a bid to foster a deeper connection with Indian craftsmanship, Modi advocates for collaborations between students and local artisans, emphasizing the significance of generational art and production. He highlights the role of indigenous products in instilling patriotism and pride, urging youth to regard national progress as part of their personal success.

Modi underscores the need for self-reliance, pointing out India's heavy dependence on imports like edible oil. He stresses that reducing this dependency can lead to substantial economic benefits, such as funding crucial infrastructure like schools. Modi's appeal is clear: prioritize national needs and promote self-reliance as a pivotal philosophy for future growth.

