Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Under Scrutiny in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, are facing allegations of cheating a businessman out of Rs 60 crore. The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police has issued a Lookout Circular against them, following claims they misused funds from a supposed business investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:46 IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Under Scrutiny in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra (Photo/Instagram/@theshilpashetty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are in hot water, with Mumbai Police issuing a Lookout Circular in connection to a Rs 60 crore fraud allegation. The couple, known for their entrepreneurship, allegedly deceived a businessman out of this hefty sum.

The complaint details how Shetty and Kundra, in 2015, secured Rs 31.95 crore initially as a proposed loan, later shifting to an investment, with assurances of significant returns. The total investment from businessman Deepak Kothari reached a whopping Rs 60 crore, transferred to their enterprise, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

However, Kothari claims subsequent attempts to reclaim the funds have been unsuccessful, as he believes the money was diverted for personal expenditures. Meanwhile, Shetty and Kundra's legal representative, Prashant Patil, has staunchly refuted these claims, promising to disclose their side of the story.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Atta...

 Global
2
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India
3
CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teachers' Day

CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teacher...

 India
4
Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Te...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025