Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Under Scrutiny in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Bollywood's Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are in hot water, with Mumbai Police issuing a Lookout Circular in connection to a Rs 60 crore fraud allegation. The couple, known for their entrepreneurship, allegedly deceived a businessman out of this hefty sum.

The complaint details how Shetty and Kundra, in 2015, secured Rs 31.95 crore initially as a proposed loan, later shifting to an investment, with assurances of significant returns. The total investment from businessman Deepak Kothari reached a whopping Rs 60 crore, transferred to their enterprise, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

However, Kothari claims subsequent attempts to reclaim the funds have been unsuccessful, as he believes the money was diverted for personal expenditures. Meanwhile, Shetty and Kundra's legal representative, Prashant Patil, has staunchly refuted these claims, promising to disclose their side of the story.