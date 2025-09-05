Hyderabad Braces for Massive Ganesh Idol Immersion

Hyderabad is preparing for the grand immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols, marking the conclusion of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The city will see the deployment of over 50,000 police personnel to maintain law and order during the event, according to Telangana DGP Jitender.

In addition, about 15,000 sanitation workers will be working round the clock to keep the city clean, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced. Comprehensive security measures are being coordinated among various departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the immersions, officials said.

The immersion process, expected to last around 40 hours, will involve elaborate arrangements, including 134 static cranes, 259 mobile cranes, and special giant-sized cranes placed strategically. The majority of the activity will center on Hussain Sagar Lake, with water safety teams on standby to prevent any incidents, as per a GHMC release.