Hyderabad Braces for Massive Ganesh Idol Immersion
Hyderabad gears up for the immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols, with over 50,000 police officers and 15,000 sanitation workers ensuring a safe and clean event. Elaborate arrangements, including cranes and boats, are in place for the smooth execution of this major cultural event.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad is preparing for the grand immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols, marking the conclusion of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The city will see the deployment of over 50,000 police personnel to maintain law and order during the event, according to Telangana DGP Jitender.
In addition, about 15,000 sanitation workers will be working round the clock to keep the city clean, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced. Comprehensive security measures are being coordinated among various departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the immersions, officials said.
The immersion process, expected to last around 40 hours, will involve elaborate arrangements, including 134 static cranes, 259 mobile cranes, and special giant-sized cranes placed strategically. The majority of the activity will center on Hussain Sagar Lake, with water safety teams on standby to prevent any incidents, as per a GHMC release.
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Police Pioneer Women's Mounted Unit and Expand Canine Squad
15 foreign nationals deported from Delhi's dwarka for illegal stay: Police
Delhi Police arrests two for aiding Rs 6.4 crore stock market fraud
Congress Unleashes Unprecedented Protest Against Kerala Police Officers
Brutal Acid Attack Sparks Police Hunt