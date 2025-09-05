Left Menu

Hyderabad Braces for Massive Ganesh Idol Immersion

Hyderabad gears up for the immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols, with over 50,000 police officers and 15,000 sanitation workers ensuring a safe and clean event. Elaborate arrangements, including cranes and boats, are in place for the smooth execution of this major cultural event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:26 IST
Hyderabad Braces for Massive Ganesh Idol Immersion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad is preparing for the grand immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols, marking the conclusion of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The city will see the deployment of over 50,000 police personnel to maintain law and order during the event, according to Telangana DGP Jitender.

In addition, about 15,000 sanitation workers will be working round the clock to keep the city clean, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced. Comprehensive security measures are being coordinated among various departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the immersions, officials said.

The immersion process, expected to last around 40 hours, will involve elaborate arrangements, including 134 static cranes, 259 mobile cranes, and special giant-sized cranes placed strategically. The majority of the activity will center on Hussain Sagar Lake, with water safety teams on standby to prevent any incidents, as per a GHMC release.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Atta...

 Global
2
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India
3
CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teachers' Day

CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teacher...

 India
4
Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Te...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025