Bollywood Stars Grace Ganpati Darshan at Minister's Residence

Prominent figures like Saira Banu and Karisma Kapoor attended Ganpati Darshan at Minister Ashish Shelar's home. The event is part of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrating Lord Ganesha. The festival commenced on August 27 and concludes with the Visarjan ceremony on September 6, 2025. Celebrities sported traditional attire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:53 IST
Saira Banu , Karisma Kapoor (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Saira Banu was among the prominent attendees at the Ganpati Darshan hosted at Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar's residence on Friday. She arrived in traditional attire, adding to the solemnity of the event.

Joining the celebrations, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor garnered attention in her stunning ethnic wear. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also marked his presence, showcasing the enduring appeal of the festival among celebrities.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was spotted at the event, along with actors Isha Koppikar and Fardeen Khan. The 10-day Ganeshotsav festivals celebrate Lord Ganesha, the deity symbolizing new beginnings and the removal of obstacles, culminating in the Visarjan ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

