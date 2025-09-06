Left Menu

Denmark and Telangana: A Partnership for Sustainable Growth

Denmark's Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, met with Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to explore collaboration in areas like climate sustainability, education, and green energy. The meeting emphasized Denmark's interest in supporting Telangana's 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision for transformative and equitable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:21 IST
Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting, Denmark's Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, engaged with Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss potential collaborations across multiple sectors. The discussions aimed at exploring synergies in climate sustainability, education, green energy, and empowerment initiatives.

The two leaders emphasized the significance of a strategic partnership, underscoring Denmark's eagerness to align with Telangana's ambitious 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision. This initiative focuses on driving transformative development and ensuring equitable growth within the state.

Ambassador Kristensen, along with the Royal Danish Embassy, has shown a profound interest in bolstering the Danish-Telangana alliance, as stated by Chief Minister Reddy in a social media post. This collaboration marks a significant step towards sustainable and inclusive progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

