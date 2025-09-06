Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Set to Resume After Weather Review
The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, suspended due to landslide damage, is expected to resume next week. The route has been under restoration after recent heavy rains caused landslides, claiming lives and injuring several. Authorities are prioritizing safety as they assess weather conditions.
The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district is anticipated to resume next week, pending a weather advisory review, officials reported on Saturday.
The yatra has been halted for 12 consecutive days due to adverse weather conditions, with forecasts predicting moderate rain or thunderstorms in parts of the Jammu division.
Following a landslide at Adhkuwari on August 26 that resulted in 34 deaths and 20 injuries, authorities emphasize safety and have been carrying out restoration work on the track and commercial areas.
