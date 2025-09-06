Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amidst Political Tensions

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticize the Kerala government and Travancore Devaswom Board over issues surrounding the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. Muraleedharan demands apologies to Ayyappa devotees, while Satheesan questions the government’s handling of Sabarimala traditions and alleged political motivations.

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has issued a call for Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to apologize to Ayyappa devotees ahead of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. Criticizing the state government's earlier actions to modify Sabarimala traditions, Muraleedharan condemned these moves and criticized the Travancore Devaswom Board's decision to invite DMK ministers, labeling them opponents of 'Sanatana Dharma.'

V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, echoed these concerns, pressing the state to clarify whether it plans to retract its Supreme Court affidavit supporting the alteration of Sabarimala practices. He accused the government of feigning interest in Sabarimala development as elections approach, alleging a hidden agenda behind the summit while questioning the withdrawal of charges against protesters from 2018.

Satheesan expressed skepticism about the government's intentions, speaking of a possible CPI(M)-BJP alliance and questioning the credibility of the state's show of support for Ayyappa traditions. The controversy over the Sangamam reflects deeper political and social divides, pitting tradition against state reforms and sparking accusations of communal manipulation.

