Marwari Community Celebrates Legacy of Economic and Social Contributions
The Marwari community's historical contributions were celebrated at the All India Marwari Federation's national convention. Speaker Vijender Gupta praised their role in India’s economic growth, and Pawan Kumar Goenka emphasized ongoing social initiatives. The community is encouraged to integrate modern technology in business to elevate India's global economic standing.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has praised the Marwari community's historical impact on India's economic development and urged them to facilitate India's path to becoming the third-largest global economy. His remarks came at the recent national convention of the All India Marwari Federation (AIMF).
Gupta noted the community's pivotal role in economic growth, particularly during the 19th century. He highlighted how Marwaris were granted trade privileges by princely states like Jaipur and Bikaner, allowing them to leverage their business acumen for regional prosperity.
At the convention, AIMF's outgoing national president Shiv Kumar Lohia officially handed leadership over to Pawan Kumar Goenka, who outlined the organization's ongoing social and charitable projects. Notably, the Yuva Marwari Sangthan is building a multi-functional Yuva Bhawan facility in Delhi, aimed to support Marwari youths pursuing higher education and professional training in the city.
