Pune's Revered Ganpati Idols Complete Early Immersion

For the first time in years, the 'manache Ganpatis' of Pune were immersed before 6 pm due to effective planning by the police and cooperation of mandals. Thousands witnessed the procession, which included notable figures. This timely completion prevented delays, with the last idol immersed by 9:30 pm.

Pune's Revered Ganpati Idols Complete Early Immersion
Pune witnessed an unprecedented early immersion of its 'manache Ganpatis', with the idols being submerged before 6 pm for the first time in several years. This remarkable achievement was made possible by meticulous police planning and adherence to protocols by Ganesh mandals.

The immersion procession, which began at 9.30 am, was a grand affair, with Kasba Ganapati leading the way. The event saw participation from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil, bringing a touch of political significance to the traditional celebration.

The timely procession made it possible for the famous Shrimant Dagadusheth Ganpati to be immersed around 9:30 pm, wrapping up a day marked by discipline and cooperation. Thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate, applauding the joint efforts of the police and civic bodies in managing the large-scale event efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

