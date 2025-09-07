Left Menu

Legacy of Elegance: Milan Bids Farewell to Iconic Designer Giorgio Armani

Mourners flocked to Milan to honor Giorgio Armani, a legendary Italian designer, who passed at 91. His coffin, surrounded by tributes from Hollywood and ordinary people, lay at his headquarters. Armani, renowned for simplicity and elegance, built a vast empire and left a lasting legacy on Milan and the fashion world.

Updated: 07-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:00 IST
In a profound display of respect and admiration, mourners gathered in their thousands in Milan's famed fashion district to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani, the Italian designer whose influence transcended fashion. At 91, Armani leaves behind a legacy that is synonymous with elegance and sophistication.

The atmosphere was somber yet dignified as attendees, from Hollywood stars to ordinary people, visited his coffin adorned with white roses. Armani's impact on fashion over five decades was monumental, elevating Italian design to global acclaim. Pier Carlo Bertoglio, a mourner, emphasized Armani's life driven by passion.

Amidst the tributes, prominent figures like John Elkann of the Agnelli family shared their respects. Elkann had previously considered a collaboration with Armani, showcasing the designer's influential standing in luxury. With no heirs, Armani implemented strategies to ensure his brand's continuity, underscoring his visionary foresight and commitment to his craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

