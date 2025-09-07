Baaghi 4 Roars at Box Office, Earns Rs 24.54 Crore in Two Days

In a remarkable debut weekend, "Baaghi 4," featuring Tiger Shroff, has grossed Rs 24.54 crore at the domestic box office. The action-packed film, released on Friday, earned Rs 13.20 crore on its opening day and continued its momentum by collecting an additional Rs 11.34 crore on Saturday.

Directed by acclaimed Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, the film marks his foray into Hindi cinema. Starring alongside Shroff are Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa, with Harnaaz Sandhu marking her feature film debut.

The movie is the latest installment in the successful "Baaghi" franchise, with Tiger reprising his role as Ronny. The film's success was shared by production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on social media, encouraging viewers to catch it in theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)