Unlocking the Secret Lives of Teenagers: A Gen Z Revelation

India Today Group's youth brand MO launches a new series, Secret Lives of Teenagers, to highlight Gen Z perspectives. Presented by Swiggy, this series explores various issues such as identity, ambition, and mental health, offering valuable insights for marketers, educators, and brands into Gen Z values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, India Today Group's youth-focused brand MO unveiled a groundbreaking series, Secret Lives of Teenagers (SLOT). This Instagram-first show focuses on giving Gen Z a platform to express opinions on issues defining their generation.

Supported by Swiggy, the six-part series gathers dynamic teens, including students from top global universities, to discuss topics like identity, ambition, mental health, rebellion, love, and online life. SLOT serves as a valuable cultural resource for marketers, parents, educators, and brands to understand Gen Z values.

Under the leadership of Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson of India Today Group, the series represents an unfiltered, genuine portrayal of Gen Z life through social storytelling. Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy's CEO, emphasizes the series as essential viewing for anyone aiming to grasp Gen Z's evolving lifestyle dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

