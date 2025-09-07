Perils Amidst Celebration: Ganesh Festival Ends in Tragedy

The Ganesh festival, a cherished event for countless devotees, concluded with waves of emotion as numerous incidents marred the celebrations. In a tragic turn of events, at least seven individuals lost their lives during idol immersions in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities confirmed that four people drowned and 13 went missing in various parts of Maharashtra. A particularly heartbreaking incident occurred in Mumbai, where the immersion processions often last for hours. A man was electrocuted when a Ganesh idol touched an electric wire. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, two teenagers tragically drowned in a stream.

Despite these setbacks, thousands gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai to farewell the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Due to adverse weather and technical hitches, the immersion was delayed, but ultimately completed with the dedicated efforts of volunteers and under the gaze of a multitude of devoted onlookers.

(With inputs from agencies.)