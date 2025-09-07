Left Menu

Perils Amidst Celebration: Ganesh Festival Ends in Tragedy

The Ganesh festival concluded with thousands of devotees bidding farewell to the deity, but was marred by tragedies, including several deaths by drowning and electrocution in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Despite weather challenges, the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol was finally immersed after significant delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Bhopal | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:23 IST
Perils Amidst Celebration: Ganesh Festival Ends in Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganesh festival, a cherished event for countless devotees, concluded with waves of emotion as numerous incidents marred the celebrations. In a tragic turn of events, at least seven individuals lost their lives during idol immersions in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities confirmed that four people drowned and 13 went missing in various parts of Maharashtra. A particularly heartbreaking incident occurred in Mumbai, where the immersion processions often last for hours. A man was electrocuted when a Ganesh idol touched an electric wire. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, two teenagers tragically drowned in a stream.

Despite these setbacks, thousands gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai to farewell the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Due to adverse weather and technical hitches, the immersion was delayed, but ultimately completed with the dedicated efforts of volunteers and under the gaze of a multitude of devoted onlookers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

 Global
2
VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

 India
3
Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

 Global
4
Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025