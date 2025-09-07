Left Menu

Savoring Kashmir: Authentic Cuisine Onboard the Vande Bharat Express

The Indian Railways and IRCTC have introduced local vegetarian cuisine on the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, connecting passengers to the rich culinary heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative aims to enhance the travel experience with authentic dishes prepared using regional spices and traditional methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways, in collaboration with IRCTC, has embarked on a flavorful journey to promote the culinary heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. Passengers aboard the newly launched Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express can now relish an array of local vegetarian dishes, bringing the essence of the region's cuisine to their travels.

The menu, featuring the famous Kashmiri 'Kahwa', fresh bakery items, and local favorites like Kashmiri Pulao and Ambal Kaddu, has been met with enthusiasm. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June to mark the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, the train serves these traditional meals during breakfast and lunch.

This initiative not only highlights the nation's culinary diversity but also enhances the travel experience. Improved packaging and state-of-the-art kitchens ensure quality and hygiene, making the journey memorable for passengers. With professional supervisors and specially trained staff, the railway authorities are committed to offering an authentic taste of Kashmir's rich food culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

