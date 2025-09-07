Left Menu

Kerala's Cultural Extravaganza: Onam Parade to Reflect Heritage and Unity

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will inaugurate a cultural procession in Thiruvananthapuram on September 9, marking the finale of the official Onam celebrations. The event will feature diverse floats and performances, emphasizing the state's cultural heritage and unity in diversity.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is set to flag off the cultural procession, culminating the week-long official Onam celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on September 9.

The procession, a tribute to Kerala's rich cultural and artistic history, will start from Vellayambalam and end at East Fort, according to State General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The event promises to be a grand spectacle with thousands of performers and over 60 thematic floats showcasing the state government's development initiatives and cultural unity.

Art forms from various Indian states will also be part of the procession, reinforcing the theme of 'unity in diversity' while adhering to ecological guidelines.

Key dignitaries, including the chief minister and cultural icons, are expected to attend the event, which will affect traffic patterns in the state capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

