Union Government Boosts Pulikali Mahotsavam with Historic Funding

Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced on Sunday that each of the eight teams participating in the Pulikali Mahotsavam will receive Rs 3 lakh in financial assistance from the central government. The Union Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned a total of Rs 24 lakh for the event scheduled for September 8.

Pulikali, an annual folk art event, occurs on the fourth day of Onam, where performers adorn tiger-striped body paint and dance vibrantly to percussion beats. Suresh Gopi described the funding as his 'Onam gift' to Thrissur Pulikali teams, marking the first time the Union Ministry supports them under the DPPH scheme.

Furthermore, the South Zone Cultural Centre in Thanjavur will contribute Rs 1 lakh to each Pulikali team. The Tourism Ministry's funding comes with promotional activity conditions, while Gopi noted his absence from the festival due to directives to travel to New Delhi.