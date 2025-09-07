Left Menu

Mizoram CM Lauds Catholic Church's Role in Education and Social Services

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma praised the Roman Catholic Church for its significant contributions to education, healthcare, and social services, particularly through the Zoram Entu Pawl. Addressing the North East Catholic community in Delhi, he highlighted the impact of church-run schools in developing state leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:12 IST
Mizoram CM Lauds Catholic Church's Role in Education and Social Services
Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma lauded the Roman Catholic Church's vital contributions to education, healthcare, and social welfare services in his state during an address to the North East Catholic community in Delhi.

The Chief Minister noted the church's pivotal influence in Mizoram, particularly highlighting the efforts of the Zoram Entu Pawl in supporting the underprivileged. He drew attention to the historic St. Paul's High School, established in 1953, which is acclaimed as one of Mizoram's premier educational institutions.

Moreover, Lalduhoma pointed out that church-affiliated schools have been instrumental in shaping various state leaders, including Mizoram's first Chief Minister Ch. Chhunga. He exhorted the youth to emulate their elders' exemplary contributions, ensuring their legacy endures. The CM was joined by education minister Vanlalthlana and Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha.

TRENDING

1
Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

 India
2
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
3
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
4
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025