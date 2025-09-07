Mizoram CM Lauds Catholic Church's Role in Education and Social Services

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma lauded the Roman Catholic Church's vital contributions to education, healthcare, and social welfare services in his state during an address to the North East Catholic community in Delhi.

The Chief Minister noted the church's pivotal influence in Mizoram, particularly highlighting the efforts of the Zoram Entu Pawl in supporting the underprivileged. He drew attention to the historic St. Paul's High School, established in 1953, which is acclaimed as one of Mizoram's premier educational institutions.

Moreover, Lalduhoma pointed out that church-affiliated schools have been instrumental in shaping various state leaders, including Mizoram's first Chief Minister Ch. Chhunga. He exhorted the youth to emulate their elders' exemplary contributions, ensuring their legacy endures. The CM was joined by education minister Vanlalthlana and Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha.