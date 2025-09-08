Left Menu

Brendan Fraser Shines in Heartwarming 'Rental Family' Role at TIFF

Brendan Fraser discusses his role in 'Rental Family' at Toronto International Film Festival, sharing insights on learning Japanese and the movie's exploration of meaningful connections. Directed by Hikari, the film presents a touching narrative of belonging and identity through a unique job at a Japanese 'rental family' agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:14 IST
Brendan Fraser (Photo: Instagram/@rentalfamilyfilm). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Brendan Fraser captivated audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival with his unique journey in learning Japanese for his lead role in 'Rental Family', as reported by People. He candidly shared his struggles with language acquisition, labeling himself as "not a very good student," but praised his ability as an "excellent mimic."

Fraser humorously admitted that the magic of editing helped him deliver his lines as if they were his own, with assistance from his supportive Japanese castmates. He noted that the experience underscored a universal truth: communication transcends language barriers when intentions are sincere.

'Rental Family', directed by Hikari, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Tokyo. The film follows Fraser's character, an American actor navigating life's challenges while working for a unique Japanese agency offering 'rental family' services. As he embraces this unusual job, Fraser's character forms profound connections, blurring the lines between scripted performances and reality's complexities. Starring alongside Fraser are Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman, and Akira Emoto. The film, written and produced by Hikari with Stephen Blahut, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, and Shin Yamaguchi, invites audiences to question traditional definitions of family and belonging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

