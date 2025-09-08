Left Menu

Assam Pays Grand Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on Birth Centenary

Assam's Governor and Chief Minister honored legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika to mark his birth centenary. The celebrations include a commemorative coin release and a special biography. Nationwide tributes were led by Prime Minister Modi, who praised Hazarika’s lasting influence beyond music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:58 IST
Assam has kicked off a year-long celebration to honor the birth centenary of the legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, with both Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paying their respects. Inaugural ceremonies took place at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, where he was cremated in 2011.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a published article, spoke on Hazarika's wide-reaching legacy that transcends music, aligning with themes of social justice and unity. The PM is set to visit Assam for a 'special tribute meeting' as the state, in collaboration with its people, celebrates Hazarika's life.

A special Rs 100 commemorative coin will be released by the RBI in Hazarika's honor, while his biography, written by Anuradha Sarma Pujari, will be translated into major Indian languages. The ceremony will culminate in a grand closing event in New Delhi in 2026, attended by India's President.

