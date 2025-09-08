Ganesh Immersion Procession Incident: Journalists Harassed by Dhol Tasha Troupe Members

Authorities have registered a case against unidentified members of a 'dhol tasha' troupe for allegedly harassing two intern reporters during the Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession in Pune.

The case, filed at Faraskhana police station, charges the accused with multiple offenses, including assault and sexual harassment. According to the complaint, one of the troupe members injured a female reporter by rolling a trolley wheel over her foot, following which he allegedly touched her inappropriately and pushed her. Her male colleague was also threatened and abused when he tried to intervene.

An investigation is currently underway, and authorities are working to identify the suspects. The incident brings attention to the 'dhol tasha' troupes, known for their role in Maharashtra's festivals, as well as the larger issue of journalist safety during major public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)