Teja Sajja's New Flick 'Mirai: Super Yodha' Promises Action Adventure Across Languages

Following the immense success of 'Hanu-Man', Telugu sensation Teja Sajja returns in a new venture, 'Mirai: Super Yodha'. This action adventure film, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, is being presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in Hindi, aiming for a broad resonance across India.

The star-studded film includes actors Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. Sajja emphasized that the film is crafted with Telugu sensibilities and expressed hope that, like 'Hanu-Man', it would be embraced nationwide without adhering to pan-India formulas.

'Mirai: Super Yodha', produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, will see a release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Chinese. With a screenplay by Gattamneni and dialogues by Manibabu Karanam, the film is set for a multifaceted release on September 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)