RSS Leader Hosabale's Health Scare and Rapid Recovery

Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur on Monday following a sudden illness caused by high blood pressure, according to hospital sources.

A specialized team of doctors promptly attended to Hosabale, the RSS sarkaryawah, who is now reportedly in a stable condition and under careful observation. Medical staff diagnosed him with high blood pressure, prompting immediate treatment.

RSS national publicity head, Sunil Ambekar, assured the public that Hosabale had visited the medical facility in Jodhpur as a precaution after feeling uneasy. He is now declared 'completely healthy.' Hosabale had been in Jodhpur for an RSS meeting, concluded shortly before the health episode.