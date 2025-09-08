Snoop Dogg and Eli Roth Join Forces for Ultimate Haunted House Film

Rapper Snoop Dogg and acclaimed filmmaker Eli Roth are set to collaborate on a new horror movie titled 'Don't Go In That House, B****!', as reported by Deadline. The project is being backed by Media Capital Technologies and The Horror Section, bringing together two powerhouses of their respective industries.

Eli Roth, renowned for directing cult-favorite films like Hostel and Cabin Fever, will take the helm as director for this spine-chilling venture. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg will not only produce the movie but will also pen and perform its original soundtrack. Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh from MCT are also on board as producers, with Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams acting as executive producers on behalf of The Horror Section.

Roth described the movie as the 'ultimate haunted house movie,' emphasizing its unconventional and over-the-top nature. Story details are still under wraps, but the film is already generating buzz in industry circles and will be presented to international buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This collaboration isn't the first between Roth and Snoop, who previously worked together on Snoop's 2012 music video La La La.

