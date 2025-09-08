Angelina Jolie's Emotional Tribute at TIFF Premiere of 'Couture'

Angelina Jolie's latest film, 'Couture', premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, becoming an emotionally charged event for the esteemed actress. Jolie, who portrays a filmmaker grappling with breast cancer in the film, reminisced about her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, during a post-screening Q&A. Bertrand passed away from cancer in 2007.

During the session, an audience member mourning a friend lost to cancer posed a question about the film's message of hope. A visibly moved Jolie expressed condolences, echoing her mother's sentiments about the focus on cancer. She urged people to engage with their loved ones as whole individuals, beyond their illness.

Accompanied by her co-stars Ella Rumpf, Anyier Anei, and writer-director Alice Winocour, Jolie emphasized the film's broader theme of life beyond cancer. Winocour explained that 'Couture' is more about survival's spirit rather than the disease itself. Jolie, deeply connected to the narrative, related through her personal experiences with cancer in her family.