Left Menu

Angelina Jolie's Emotional Tribute at TIFF Premiere of 'Couture'

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie's 'Couture' premiere became poignant as she reflected on her late mother, who succumbed to cancer. Alongside the film's theme, Jolie emphasized the importance of addressing the whole person beyond their illness, resonating deeply with attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:28 IST
Angelina Jolie's Emotional Tribute at TIFF Premiere of 'Couture'
Angelina Jolie (Photo/Instagram@angelinajolie). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Angelina Jolie's latest film, 'Couture', premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, becoming an emotionally charged event for the esteemed actress. Jolie, who portrays a filmmaker grappling with breast cancer in the film, reminisced about her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, during a post-screening Q&A. Bertrand passed away from cancer in 2007.

During the session, an audience member mourning a friend lost to cancer posed a question about the film's message of hope. A visibly moved Jolie expressed condolences, echoing her mother's sentiments about the focus on cancer. She urged people to engage with their loved ones as whole individuals, beyond their illness.

Accompanied by her co-stars Ella Rumpf, Anyier Anei, and writer-director Alice Winocour, Jolie emphasized the film's broader theme of life beyond cancer. Winocour explained that 'Couture' is more about survival's spirit rather than the disease itself. Jolie, deeply connected to the narrative, related through her personal experiences with cancer in her family.

TRENDING

1
Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradition Case

Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradit...

 Global
2
French Socialists Poised for Governance

French Socialists Poised for Governance

 France
3
OBC Outfits Unite Against Maratha Quota GR

OBC Outfits Unite Against Maratha Quota GR

 India
4
Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial

Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025