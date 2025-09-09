Murdoch Dynasty: Succession Secured in Media Empire

The Murdoch family has solidified the succession strategy for Rupert Murdoch's vast media empire, ensuring that Lachlan Murdoch maintains control alongside his younger sisters. This arrangement aims to keep Fox News, a prominent network favored by President Donald Trump and conservatives, on its established course.

Rupert Murdoch's strategic planning culminates in a trust dictating Fox Corp.'s leadership, placing Lachlan, who has been handling the reins for several years, at the helm. Notably, his older siblings, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch, and James Murdoch, will step back from any leadership roles.

The relinquishment in exchange for a substantial stock valuation of USD 3.3 billion demonstrates a financial and strategic settlement focused on maintaining family unity and business direction as reported by The New York Times.

