Left Menu

Exploring Heritage: Yesha Gambhir Mirza's Magical Debut in Children's Literature

Yesha Gambhir Mirza collaborates with The Sunflower Seeds to debut 'Shanti and Amani: Secret of the Pickled Dream,' a culturally rich children's book. Inspired by her grandmother, the book bridges traditional wisdom with the modern world, aiming to recruit young readers through enchanting storytelling and cultural narration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:42 IST
Exploring Heritage: Yesha Gambhir Mirza's Magical Debut in Children's Literature
book
  • Country:
  • United States

India is poised to expand its children's literature market with the debut of Yesha Gambhir Mirza's 'Shanti and Amani: Secret of the Pickled Dream.' A collaboration with The Sunflower Seeds, this book is the first in a six-part series that perfectly marries childhood curiosity with cultural inheritance.

Beautifully illustrated by Priyanka Pachpande, Yesha's story draws inspiration from her grandmother, bridging the gap between timeless traditions and modern living. The book aims to offer young readers a tale infused with magic and warmth, laden with cultural wisdom that resonates with today's fast-paced lives.

Preeti Chaturvedi, CEO & Founder of The Sunflower Seeds, endorses Yesha's revolutionary storytelling that teaches children about the past. Simon & Schuster India's commitment amplifies such inspiring voices, supporting the growth of meaningful and enduring children's literature in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Light: Dr. Kenichi Iga's VCSEL Triumph

Revolutionizing Light: Dr. Kenichi Iga's VCSEL Triumph

 Japan
2
India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

 Global
3
Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea Coast

Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea...

 United Kingdom
4
Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Media

Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Med...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025