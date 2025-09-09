Exploring Heritage: Yesha Gambhir Mirza's Magical Debut in Children's Literature

India is poised to expand its children's literature market with the debut of Yesha Gambhir Mirza's 'Shanti and Amani: Secret of the Pickled Dream.' A collaboration with The Sunflower Seeds, this book is the first in a six-part series that perfectly marries childhood curiosity with cultural inheritance.

Beautifully illustrated by Priyanka Pachpande, Yesha's story draws inspiration from her grandmother, bridging the gap between timeless traditions and modern living. The book aims to offer young readers a tale infused with magic and warmth, laden with cultural wisdom that resonates with today's fast-paced lives.

Preeti Chaturvedi, CEO & Founder of The Sunflower Seeds, endorses Yesha's revolutionary storytelling that teaches children about the past. Simon & Schuster India's commitment amplifies such inspiring voices, supporting the growth of meaningful and enduring children's literature in India.

