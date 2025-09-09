Left Menu

Steven Spielberg: The Catalyst Behind Career-Defining Roles

In a candid conversation, Drew Barrymore and Catherine Zeta-Jones credited Steven Spielberg for pivotal roles that shaped their Hollywood journeys. Barrymore reminisced about Spielberg's influence in her E.T. days, while Zeta-Jones shared how a TV appearance caught Spielberg's eye, leading to her role in The Mask of Zorro that changed her life.

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Image source: X/Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Drew Barrymore and Catherine Zeta-Jones have acknowledged that legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg played a crucial role in jumpstarting their Hollywood careers, as reported by People. During the season six premiere of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Barrymore welcomed 'Wednesday' star Catherine Zeta-Jones as a guest. In a preview clip of the full episode, Barrymore reminisced about Zeta-Jones' career-defining appearance as Elena Montero in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro.

Reflecting on its impact, Barrymore exclaimed how Zeta-Jones' presence in the film dramatically altered the landscape. Zeta-Jones shared a pivotal moment that set her on this path, recounting her performance in a TV series on Titanic. Her role, unbeknownst to her, caught Steven Spielberg's attention one Sunday night. Impressed, Spielberg suggested her for the role in Zorro, leading to a call to meet director Martin Campbell. Within days, Zeta-Jones found herself on a flight to Mexico for a screen test alongside Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins, eventually landing the coveted role.

Barrymore, whose own career was significantly shaped by her role in Spielberg's 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, engaged Zeta-Jones in discussing the filmmaker's transformative influence. Additionally, the encounter with Spielberg had a ripple effect on Zeta-Jones' personal life. Her compelling performance in The Mask of Zorro caught the eye of Hollywood star Michael Douglas, who pursued a connection, leading to a relationship and eventual marriage in 2000. The conversation underscored Steven Spielberg's indelible impact on their lives and careers.

