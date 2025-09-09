Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appealed to the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights against unauthorized use on digital platforms and products. The court may issue injunctions against such exploitation. Concerns include misleading content and obscene images, with proceedings set for January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:36 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Image source: Instagram/ @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has petitioned the Delhi High Court in a bid to defend her personality rights.

She aims to halt the unauthorized use of her likeness and name across online platforms and commercial merchandise. Justice Tejas Karia presided over the hearing, indicating a likelihood of issuing injunctions to curb such violations. The matter is slated for further proceedings in January 2026.

Aishwarya's legal representative, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, highlighted rampant misuse of her identity for commercial purposes, including merchandise like mugs and T-shirts. Alarmingly, a fraudulent company named Aishwarya Nation Wealth falsely claimed her as its Chairperson, despite having no connection whatsoever. Disturbing instances were reported of obscene, morphed, and AI-generated images of Rai circulating online, posing a grave violation of her dignity.

Google's advocate, Mamta Rani, addressed content removal protocols, suggesting specific URLs are required for takedown. Justice Karia noted injunctions might be individually necessary, given the breadth of the violations reported.

