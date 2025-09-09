From IT to Filmmaking: Anuparna Roy's Journey to Venice Victory

Anuparna Roy, an emerging filmmaker, made headlines by winning the best director award at the Venice International Film Festival for her film 'Song of Forgotten Trees'. Initially an IT professional, Anuparna's journey into filmmaking is marked by her unique resolve to carve an individual niche in the cinema world.

Her father, Brahmananda Roy, admitted that Anuparna showed little interest in movies during her school days, a passion that surfaced only after she began her career in the IT sector. Despite initial concerns, her family now celebrates her success, recognizing her dedication and self-belief as driving forces behind her achievements.

Anuparna's film portrays the complex relationship between a migrant actress and a corporate worker in Mumbai, marking a milestone in Indian cinema as she becomes the first Indian director to claim the prestigious award. Her story exemplifies perseverance, highlighting the power of following one's passion despite uncertainties.

