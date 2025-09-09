Celebrating Indian Cinema: Alia Bhatt Applauds Anuparna Roy's Historic Win

In a historic moment for Indian cinema, filmmaker Anuparna Roy has been hailed by actor Alia Bhatt for her significant achievement at the Venice International Film Festival. Roy won the Best Director award in the Orizzonti section for her debut feature 'Songs of Forgotten Trees.'

Alia Bhatt expressed her admiration through a heartfelt message on her Eternal Sunshines Productions Instagram account. She described the win as a 'beautiful moment for Indian cinema' and later shared the message on her personal account, calling it 'historic.'

The film, introduced by Anurag Kashyap, was showcased in the festival's prestigious Orizzonti Competition section. Produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, and Ranjan Singh, it features a talented cast including Bhushan Shimpi and Ravi Maan. Meanwhile, Bhatt is set to appear in upcoming films like 'Love and War' and 'Alpha.'

(With inputs from agencies.)