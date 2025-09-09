Left Menu

A Divine Gathering: Ambaji Temple's Remarkable Week of Devotion

The Goddess Ambaji temple in Gujarat hosted nearly 40 lakh pilgrims during a recent fair, exemplifying remarkable event management. Additionally, 2 crore devotees joined online for the Bhadarvi Poonam 'maha mela.' The success was lauded by Chief Minister Patel, acknowledging the efforts of the local administration and various organizations.

09-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unparalleled spiritual gathering, nearly 40 lakh pilgrims converged at the Goddess Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, a number surpassing the population of certain nations. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extolled the logistics that marked the Bhadarvi Poonam Fair as a paragon of efficient management.

The fair, held annually in the month of Bhadarva, also witnessed an online participation of 2 crore global devotees. Organized from September 1-7, the event highlighted sustained collective effort. The local administration, along with the temple trust, facilitated the smooth conduct of rituals and arrangements.

Spanning meticulous preparations, the temple authorities reported distributing over 23 lakh prasad packets and arranging more than 13,500 bus trips for pilgrims. Enhanced security involved over 5,000 police personnel and advanced surveillance systems. The success of these arrangements was praised in a public address by Chief Minister Patel.

