Computer Baba Leads Gau Mata Nyay Yatra for Cow Justice
Hindu religious leader Namdev Das Tyagi, known as Computer Baba, announced a protest march, 'Gau Mata Nyay Yatra', to address the miserable condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh. The march will start on October 7 and end at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on October 14, demanding better policies for cow protection.
Hindu religious leader Namdev Das Tyagi, more commonly referred to as Computer Baba, has declared a protest march named the 'Gau Mata Nyay Yatra', aimed at raising awareness about the dire condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh.
The march is set to commence on October 7 from Narmadapuram and will conclude on October 14 at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal. The rally seeks to demand government accountability for cow protection.
Computer Baba criticized the state government's negligence, citing frequent cow-related accidents. Alongside other religious leaders, he plans to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister, highlighting the urgency for improved cow safety measures.
