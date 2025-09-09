Computer Baba Leads Gau Mata Nyay Yatra for Cow Justice

Hindu religious leader Namdev Das Tyagi, more commonly referred to as Computer Baba, has declared a protest march named the 'Gau Mata Nyay Yatra', aimed at raising awareness about the dire condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh.

The march is set to commence on October 7 from Narmadapuram and will conclude on October 14 at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal. The rally seeks to demand government accountability for cow protection.

Computer Baba criticized the state government's negligence, citing frequent cow-related accidents. Alongside other religious leaders, he plans to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister, highlighting the urgency for improved cow safety measures.