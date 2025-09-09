Surveillance Shadows: Pakistan's Technological Watch

Amnesty International has reported that Pakistani authorities are conducting extensive surveillance on millions of its citizens, utilizing sophisticated technology from international companies. This covert operation is targeting journalists, politicians, and ordinary citizens, raising significant privacy concerns.

The report, named 'Shadows of Control: Censorship and Mass Surveillance in Pakistan', highlights the development of Pakistan's surveillance network using Chinese and Western technology. It underscores the role of a consortium of companies in Germany, France, the UAE, China, Canada, and the U.S. in this initiative.

According to the report, Pakistan's Armed Forces and ISI utilize systems like LIMS to monitor digital communications via local telecom providers. This practice significantly infringes on privacy rights, as the use of WMS 2.0 enables authorities to control internet access and conduct indiscriminate surveillance on a vast scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)