Surveillance Shadows: Pakistan's Technological Watch

Pakistani authorities are using advanced foreign technology for mass surveillance, targeting millions, including journalists and politicians. Amnesty International's report reveals a complex network of international companies enabling this through tools like LIMS and WMS 2.0, underlining serious implications for privacy and freedom of expression in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amnesty International has reported that Pakistani authorities are conducting extensive surveillance on millions of its citizens, utilizing sophisticated technology from international companies. This covert operation is targeting journalists, politicians, and ordinary citizens, raising significant privacy concerns.

The report, named 'Shadows of Control: Censorship and Mass Surveillance in Pakistan', highlights the development of Pakistan's surveillance network using Chinese and Western technology. It underscores the role of a consortium of companies in Germany, France, the UAE, China, Canada, and the U.S. in this initiative.

According to the report, Pakistan's Armed Forces and ISI utilize systems like LIMS to monitor digital communications via local telecom providers. This practice significantly infringes on privacy rights, as the use of WMS 2.0 enables authorities to control internet access and conduct indiscriminate surveillance on a vast scale.

