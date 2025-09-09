Left Menu

From IT to International Acclaim: Anuparna Roy's Cinematic Journey

Anuparna Roy, an IT professional-turned-filmmaker, received the Best Director award at the Venice International Film Festival. Despite lacking a passion for films in her youth, Roy's determination led her to pursue a cinematic career. Her debut feature, 'Song of Forgotten Trees,' earned her international recognition.

Filmmaker Anuparna Roy, originally an IT professional, has been honored with the Best Director award at the Venice International Film Festival for her debut feature, 'Song of Forgotten Trees'. Her father, Brahmananda Roy, lauds her resolve in carving her own niche despite her initial lack of interest in cinema.

The young director hails from West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district and shifted to Mumbai amid the COVID pandemic in 2021 to pursue filmmaking. Her family had reservations about her career shift, but Anuparna's dedication won them over. Her mother's joy was evident upon receiving the news of her historic win.

Anuparna's award-winning film explores the relationship between a migrant actress and a corporate worker in Mumbai. As the first Indian to win in the Orizzonti section of the festival, she has drawn accolades from West Bengal's governor and chief minister. Anuparna is set to return home shortly, with her family anticipating her visit.

