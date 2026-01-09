Unyielding West Bengal Governor Receives Threat, Stands Firm

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, undeterred by a recent death threat, asserted his unwavering commitment to serve the people of the state. Bose declared that no force could deter him, underscoring his resolve in an interview on Friday.

Bose had received a threatening email on Thursday night, describing it as an attempt to quash his advocacy for Bengal. Recalling past threats, including one involving a bomb in Murshidabad, he vowed to walk the streets of Kolkata without security.

The threatening email led to heightened security measures around the Governor. The police swiftly apprehended the sender near Kolkata, ensuring Bose's continued protection under an enhanced security cover.

(With inputs from agencies.)