Unyielding West Bengal Governor Receives Threat, Stands Firm
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose vows to continue his work for the state despite receiving a death threat via email. Bose, asserting his commitment to the people of Bengal, says this isn't his first encounter with threats and remains unafraid, believing in the people's protection.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, undeterred by a recent death threat, asserted his unwavering commitment to serve the people of the state. Bose declared that no force could deter him, underscoring his resolve in an interview on Friday.
Bose had received a threatening email on Thursday night, describing it as an attempt to quash his advocacy for Bengal. Recalling past threats, including one involving a bomb in Murshidabad, he vowed to walk the streets of Kolkata without security.
The threatening email led to heightened security measures around the Governor. The police swiftly apprehended the sender near Kolkata, ensuring Bose's continued protection under an enhanced security cover.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident
High Court's Alarm Over Jail's Lack of Security Measures
UPDATE 2-Russian attack hits infrastructure target in western Lviv region, governor says
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Homeland Security says Portland driver 'weaponized' vehicle before shooting
Homeland Security says driver 'weaponized' vehicle before shooting