Celebrating Cinema: Kamat's Timeless Visual Legacy

An exhibition dedicated to the pioneering work of the late photographer Damodar Kamat, known for capturing stills from legendary Bollywood films like "Pyaasa" and "Sangam," is set to open next week in Mumbai.

Running for six days, "Legacies: Edition 1– Timeless Frames: Photographic Journey Through Indian Cinema" will be curated by Parvez Damania and is presented by Shivdutt Das Art Foundation. The event will be held at Piramal NCPA Gallery starting September 20.

The exhibition aims to revisit the golden era of Indian cinema through Kamat's extensive photographic archive, maintained by the Kamat family for three generations. Highlights of the event include unseen images from iconic films, promising a nostalgic experience for all film enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)