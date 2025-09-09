Karisma Kapoor's Children Seek Justice Over Father's Billions

In a legal battle set to unfold, Karisma Kapoor's children have approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the allocation of their late father Sunjay Kapur's substantial assets, claimed to be worth Rs 30,000 crore.

The suit, awaiting a September 10 hearing, disputes the authenticity of a March 21 will, which supposedly leaves all of Sunjay's personal assets to their stepmother, Priya Kapur.

The plaintiffs argue that the will is forged, demanding asset disclosure, partition, and a closer look into their father's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)