Karisma Kapoor's Children Seek Justice Over Father's Billions
Karisma Kapoor's children have filed a case in Delhi High Court seeking a share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's estate, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. The will in question allegedly favors stepmother Priya Kapur entirely, prompting suspicions of forgery and a demand for transparency in asset distribution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:19 IST
In a legal battle set to unfold, Karisma Kapoor's children have approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the allocation of their late father Sunjay Kapur's substantial assets, claimed to be worth Rs 30,000 crore.
The suit, awaiting a September 10 hearing, disputes the authenticity of a March 21 will, which supposedly leaves all of Sunjay's personal assets to their stepmother, Priya Kapur.
The plaintiffs argue that the will is forged, demanding asset disclosure, partition, and a closer look into their father's untimely demise.
