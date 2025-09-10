Tradition vs. Change: Sabarimala Temple Controversy Resurfaces

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) remains committed to upholding traditional rituals at the Sabarimala temple, despite ongoing legal scrutiny and public debate. Board President P S Prasanth reaffirmed this stance, indicating no recent changes to the 2016 affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court.

Political parties, notably the Congress and BJP, are demanding clarification from TDB regarding its position after the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that lifted the ban on women of menstruating age entering the temple. Prasanth noted that customs had been followed without deviation during recent pilgrimage seasons.

The debate continues as the ruling remains under review, highlighting the tension between tradition and modern judicial interpretation. The TDB is set to engage further with stakeholders during the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam, aiming for smooth temple operations and cultural preservation.