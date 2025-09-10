Rapper Vedan's Arrest and Anticipatory Bail Saga

Rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, faced arrest by the Thrikkakara police on Wednesday linked to a rape case. His detention followed an intensive interrogation session by the authorities.

Despite the arrest, Vedan's release seems imminent as the Kerala High Court had previously granted him anticipatory bail. According to a senior police official, "Following the arrest, he is undergoing a medical examination and will undergo further questioning. He is anticipated to be released on bail post these formalities."

The accusations stem from a complaint by a lady doctor, alleging Vedan engaged in a sexual relationship under false promises of marriage and subjected her to multiple incidents of harassment between 2021 and 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)