Deepika Celebrates Daughter Dua's First Birthday with Homemade Cake

Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone celebrated her daughter Dua's first birthday with an intimate gesture: a homemade chocolate cake. The 39-year-old actress shared her loving act on social media, captioning the post with, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday."

The heartfelt post quickly garnered attention from friends and fans alike, with husband Ranveer Singh praising Deepika as "Best Mumma!" and filmmaker Karan Johar extending his own birthday wishes to Dua. The couple, who tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Lake Como in 2018, welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024.

On the professional front, Padukone is busy filming for upcoming projects, including Shah Rukh Khan's "King" and Atlee's new film featuring Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, Singh is preparing for his return to the silver screen with the release of "Dhurandhar," scheduled for December 5, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)