Aashirvaad Launches High-Protein Atta to Boost Nutrition in Indian Diets

Aashirvaad, India's top-selling atta brand, unveiled its innovative 'Aashirvaad Atta with High Protein' on September 10, 2025. This launch aims to simplify Indian consumers' quest for protein-rich diets.

With dietary preferences influencing their buying decisions, more Indians are realizing the importance of protein in sustaining energy and overall health. Aashirvaad addresses this by introducing a new flour blend which includes wheat, 10% soya, Bengal gram, and oats, promising 15g of protein per 100g while retaining the classic taste of rotis.

Recognizing the escalating discussions around protein intake, Aashirvaad is seizing the opportunity to cater to the market by introducing high-protein options for Indian families. The product will first be available on e-commerce platforms across major urban areas, priced from ₹80 to ₹416 depending on size and location.

(With inputs from agencies.)