A Collaborative Call at AVPN 2025: Building a Unified Philanthropic Future

At the AVPN Global Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, delivered a compelling keynote, urging philanthropists, businesses, and changemakers to strengthen collaboration for effective social development.

Speaking to a diverse audience, Dr. Adani highlighted the necessity of moving beyond isolated contributions to establish a unified platform for effective action. "The true strength of philanthropy lies in unified action," she stated, calling for a shift from mere donations to active partnership in creating impactful change.

Dr. Adani outlined key non-negotiables, including the importance of collaboration, the need for beneficiaries to become multipliers of change, and the integration of skills with foundational values. Advocating for a movement that transcends symbolic gestures, she concluded with a powerful call to commit to a sustainable and equitable future for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)