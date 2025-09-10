Left Menu

A Collaborative Call at AVPN 2025: Building a Unified Philanthropic Future

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, urged philanthropists at the AVPN Global Conference 2025 to focus on collaboration for effective social development. She emphasized unified action, calling for a platform where institutions can align efforts, share learnings, and amplify impact. It's a movement towards lasting change and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:28 IST
Philanthropy

At the AVPN Global Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, delivered a compelling keynote, urging philanthropists, businesses, and changemakers to strengthen collaboration for effective social development.

Speaking to a diverse audience, Dr. Adani highlighted the necessity of moving beyond isolated contributions to establish a unified platform for effective action. "The true strength of philanthropy lies in unified action," she stated, calling for a shift from mere donations to active partnership in creating impactful change.

Dr. Adani outlined key non-negotiables, including the importance of collaboration, the need for beneficiaries to become multipliers of change, and the integration of skills with foundational values. Advocating for a movement that transcends symbolic gestures, she concluded with a powerful call to commit to a sustainable and equitable future for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

