Guardian Behind the Stumps: Alex Carey's Impact in the Ashes

In a sport where fast bowlers like their space, Australian paceman Scott Boland finds reassurance with wicketkeeper Alex Carey standing up to the stumps. In the ongoing Ashes series, Carey's exceptional skills have left a mark, particularly during the second test at the Gabba, as he significantly contributed to Australia's performance.

English batters found themselves restricted, with Carey's close presence allowing Australian bowlers to keep a consistent line and length. Boland, new to the experience of bowling with a keeper up front, praised Carey's ability to make the tactic successful and emphasized his growing trust in the strategy.

Despite the usual distance kept by wicketkeepers from fast bowlers due to high speed and bounce, Carey has made key dismissals possible, showcasing his quick reflexes. His contributions have bolstered Boland's confidence to maintain his edge-inducing bowling style. Teammates like Steve Smith and former keeper Ian Healy have lauded Carey as among the best in the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)