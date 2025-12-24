Left Menu

Guardian Behind the Stumps: Alex Carey's Impact in the Ashes

Australian paceman Scott Boland has grown comfortable with wicketkeeper Alex Carey standing up to the stumps, thanks to Carey's outstanding performance in the Ashes series. Boland discusses Carey's effectiveness and the trust placed in his reflexes, highlighting the significant role he plays in Australia's winning strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:04 IST
Guardian Behind the Stumps: Alex Carey's Impact in the Ashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a sport where fast bowlers like their space, Australian paceman Scott Boland finds reassurance with wicketkeeper Alex Carey standing up to the stumps. In the ongoing Ashes series, Carey's exceptional skills have left a mark, particularly during the second test at the Gabba, as he significantly contributed to Australia's performance.

English batters found themselves restricted, with Carey's close presence allowing Australian bowlers to keep a consistent line and length. Boland, new to the experience of bowling with a keeper up front, praised Carey's ability to make the tactic successful and emphasized his growing trust in the strategy.

Despite the usual distance kept by wicketkeepers from fast bowlers due to high speed and bounce, Carey has made key dismissals possible, showcasing his quick reflexes. His contributions have bolstered Boland's confidence to maintain his edge-inducing bowling style. Teammates like Steve Smith and former keeper Ian Healy have lauded Carey as among the best in the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025