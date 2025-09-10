Left Menu

Adityanath Lauds Grand Temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized pride in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, associating lack of it with un-Indian sentiment. He spoke at a ceremony honoring Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath, acknowledging their role in realizing the dream of building the temple in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a bold statement, linking national identity to the grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Addressing a tribute ceremony, he suggested that failure to feel pride in this temple questions one's Indian heritage.

The event marked the death anniversaries of Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath temple, where Adityanath acknowledged the late saints' dream and effort in realizing the temple. Their vision involved removing symbols of past subjugation to establish a grand Ram temple.

Adityanath extolled the virtues and teachings of Digvijaynath and Avaidyanath, emphasizing their dedication to guiding both society and nation. He underscored that a true saint sees society as a family and remains committed to Sanatan Dharma, with the Ram temple symbolizing their resolve.

