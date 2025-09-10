Left Menu

David Bowie Archive Opens, 'Severance' Buzzes, and Entertainment Industry's Bold Boycott

A new archive of David Bowie’s work, including 90,000 items, opens in London. The psychological thriller 'Severance' garners significant attention ahead of the Emmy Awards. Meanwhile, over 1,800 actors and entertainers pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions amidst global outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:28 IST
David Bowie Archive Opens, 'Severance' Buzzes, and Entertainment Industry's Bold Boycott

A meticulously curated archive celebrating the life and work of David Bowie is set to open Saturday in London. Located at the David Bowie Centre at V&A East Storehouse, the exhibition features 90,000 items including costumes and song lyrics, offering fans and researchers unprecedented access to the rock legend's personal memorabilia.

Tackling themes of alienation and corporate life, 'Severance' has emerged as a standout contender at the upcoming Emmy Awards. The Apple TV+ series, starring Adam Scott, presents a dystopian narrative where office workers have their memories surgically divided between work and personal lives, stirring intrigue among viewers and critics alike.

In a bold move, over 1,800 figures from the entertainment industry, including notable Hollywood stars, have vowed to boycott Israeli film institutions. This comes in protest of the perceived complicity in Palestinian oppression, a campaign gaining momentum as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza draws international criticism and calls for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oracle's Record-Breaking Surge: Riding the AI Cloud Wave

Oracle's Record-Breaking Surge: Riding the AI Cloud Wave

 Global
2
Tragic Clash: Brick Thrown in Financial Dispute Claims Life

Tragic Clash: Brick Thrown in Financial Dispute Claims Life

 India
3
Impact of 9/11: Reshaping U.S. Policy and Global Counterterrorism

Impact of 9/11: Reshaping U.S. Policy and Global Counterterrorism

 United States
4
Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram Leads SWELECT's Solar Revolution

Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram Leads SWELECT's Solar Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025