A meticulously curated archive celebrating the life and work of David Bowie is set to open Saturday in London. Located at the David Bowie Centre at V&A East Storehouse, the exhibition features 90,000 items including costumes and song lyrics, offering fans and researchers unprecedented access to the rock legend's personal memorabilia.

Tackling themes of alienation and corporate life, 'Severance' has emerged as a standout contender at the upcoming Emmy Awards. The Apple TV+ series, starring Adam Scott, presents a dystopian narrative where office workers have their memories surgically divided between work and personal lives, stirring intrigue among viewers and critics alike.

In a bold move, over 1,800 figures from the entertainment industry, including notable Hollywood stars, have vowed to boycott Israeli film institutions. This comes in protest of the perceived complicity in Palestinian oppression, a campaign gaining momentum as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza draws international criticism and calls for action.

